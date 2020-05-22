Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Rayonier worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,983,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,347,000 after buying an additional 403,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,987,000 after buying an additional 337,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,254,000 after buying an additional 231,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $5,581,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $22.49 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,733 shares of company stock worth $64,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

