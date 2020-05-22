Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,045 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,397,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,833,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.