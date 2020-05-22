Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 199,550 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $915.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

