Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Hostess Brands worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 430.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 512.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $11.80 on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.