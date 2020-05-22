Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $28,794,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,478,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 763,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $140,300 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.