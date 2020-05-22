Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,117 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $10.66 on Friday. Ecopetrol SA has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8938 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

EC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

