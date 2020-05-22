Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,138,341 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,138,341 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

