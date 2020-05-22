Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,323,344 Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,323,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 11.16% of Orion Group worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 224,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 851,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.24.

ORN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.08. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

