Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,546 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.62% of United Community Banks worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,266,000 after purchasing an additional 118,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after purchasing an additional 458,163 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 118,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,134,000 after purchasing an additional 240,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on United Community Banks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

