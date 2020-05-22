Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,489 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,489 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of LHC Group worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $160.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

