Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,090 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.83% of B. Riley Financial worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $472.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.87. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.24 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 12.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,296.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,636.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,000,735 shares of company stock worth $8,185,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.