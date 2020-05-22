Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 336,916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

