Ryanair’s (RYA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Ryanair (LON:RYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryanair to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 13 ($0.17) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 13 ($0.17).

LON:RYA opened at GBX 10.73 ($0.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.51. Ryanair has a 52 week low of GBX 8.05 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,251.50 ($16.46). The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

