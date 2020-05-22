Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Saga alerts:

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 16.15 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 12.51 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.79).

In related news, insider James Quin purchased 108,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.