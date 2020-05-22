Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 120.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 944,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,450,000 after buying an additional 516,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 39.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 87.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after buying an additional 303,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after buying an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.