SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. SAP has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

