SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Short Interest Update

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SBBX stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

In related news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte bought 1,820 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 2,713 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.