Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,059 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,768 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,995,000 after buying an additional 544,171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,779,000 after buying an additional 9,205,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after buying an additional 369,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,005,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.