Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Update

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SEB opened at $2,992.05 on Friday. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $2,614.00 and a 12-month high of $4,624.75.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($88.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 1,077.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 306.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 99.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

