Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,351. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Thursday.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

