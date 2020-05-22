Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Semtech worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 374,617 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $15,120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $7,452,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,023,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after buying an additional 126,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $589,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

