Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of ST opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

