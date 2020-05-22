Shopify’s (SHOP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $650.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.22.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $802.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.18. Shopify has a 52 week low of $262.17 and a 52 week high of $809.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of -691.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Shopify by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

