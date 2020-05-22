Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Increases By 5.5%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.73). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 203,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

