Short Interest in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Increases By 6.6%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after buying an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

