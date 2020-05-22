Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Increases By 6.5%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,878,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,286,000 after purchasing an additional 105,847 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after buying an additional 4,747,351 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 963,142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 15,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,388. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

