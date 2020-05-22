Short Interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Increases By 6.2%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 99.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,967,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.46 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

