Short Interest in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Declines By 5.3%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 108,067 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target (down from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

USAS opened at $2.76 on Friday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.