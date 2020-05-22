Short Interest in Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 5.7%

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aptorum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:APM opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $33.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

