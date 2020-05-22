Short Interest in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Grows By 5.9%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 20,740,000 shares. Currently, 31.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 183,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 280,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 144.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.