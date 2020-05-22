Short Interest in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Drops By 6.4%

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,700 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 914,800 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intelligent Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $32.60 on Friday. Intelligent Systems has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

