Short Interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Increases By 6.9%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $616.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcilwraith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,550 shares of company stock worth $235,166. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.