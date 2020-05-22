Short Interest in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expands By 5.5%

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 888,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

RPD stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,455 shares of company stock worth $3,094,974. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

