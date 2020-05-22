Short Interest in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Drops By 6.2%

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,201,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,345,180. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 2,000.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RP stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.05. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

