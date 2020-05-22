Short Interest in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Drops By 5.5%

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 143,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sapiens International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

