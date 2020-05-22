Short Interest in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Increases By 6.5%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 417,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,856,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,382.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 639,581 shares of company stock worth $3,487,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $535,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1,111.71%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

