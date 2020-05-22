Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rises By 6.3%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

