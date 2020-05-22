Short Interest in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Grows By 6.7%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 8,910,000 shares. Currently, 50.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Waitr from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -5.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 142.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 31.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

