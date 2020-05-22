Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Silicon Laboratories worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 56,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.46, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

