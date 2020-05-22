Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 249,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $18,145,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

