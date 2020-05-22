Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. 34,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,493. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.