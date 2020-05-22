Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce sales of $204.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.30 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $189.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $838.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $873.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $813.53 million, with estimates ranging from $784.80 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,170. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

