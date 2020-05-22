Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Healey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $84,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,151.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. White purchased 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. Insiders acquired a total of 231,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,527,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after buying an additional 649,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after buying an additional 242,552 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,326,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 2,705,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 1,228,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

