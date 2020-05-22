Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $3,790,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $17.32 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

