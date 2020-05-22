SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $972,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $1,533,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,915,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,100 shares of company stock worth $4,041,497. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

