Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th.

Get Skyline alerts:

Shares of SKY opened at $24.35 on Friday. Skyline has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 625,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Skyline by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 463,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Skyline by 1,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 235,320 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Skyline during the 4th quarter valued at $7,015,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 220,681 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.