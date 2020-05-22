Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get Skyline alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $24.35 on Friday. Skyline has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.88 million. Skyline’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Skyline by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 40,516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Skyline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.