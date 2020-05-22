SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 6,494 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

MSFT stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.