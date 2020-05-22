SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Plans $0.30 May 20 Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a may 20 dividend on Friday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 15th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 242.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

