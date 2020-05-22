Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price

Headlines about Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NWARF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

